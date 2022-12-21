Suns Sale Basketball

FILE -Former Michigan State player Mat Ishbia laughs as he are introduced along with Michigan State's 2000 national championship NCAA college basketball team during halftime of the Michigan State-Florida game in East Lansing, Mich. Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage. He also is a former Michigan State basketball player and a member of the Spartans' NCAA championship team in 2000. Sarver was suspended by the NBA in September over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.


Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

