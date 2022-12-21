Masters Invitations Golf

FILE - Charl Schwartzel hits from the third tee during the final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Oct. 30, 2022, in Doral, Fla. Players who defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf are still welcome at the Masters next year, even as Augusta National officials expressed disappointment Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the division it has caused in golf. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The Masters is keeping its criteria the same for next year. That means 16 players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf will be at Augusta National to compete for a green jacket. Club chairman Fred Ridley says he's disappointed in the fractured nature of golf. But he says the focus of the Masters is to bring the top players together from around the world. The 16 players from LIV Golf include six former champions and six who qualify by being in the top 50 in the world ranking. Ridley said the club still reserves the right to alter its criteria for 2024.


