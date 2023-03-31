Masters Tiger Crowd Golf

FILE - Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Feb. 16, 2023, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Fans now flock to Woods wondering if it might be their last chance. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)

Tiger Woods hit a 7-iron that was ordinary by his standards, some 30 feet from the hole. No one could have guessed where it landed judging by the massive roar at Riviera from the crowd next to him and 175 yards away around the 13th green.


Masters Tiger Crowd Golf

FILE - The gallery watches Tiger Woods as he hits from the first tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Feb. 16, 2023, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods still draws the biggest crowd as he heads into the Masters. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)
Masters Preview Golf

FILE - Tiger Woods tips his cap on the 18th green during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods returns to the Masters, no longer a surprise as it was a year ago but no less a rare appearance. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments