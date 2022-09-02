PORTLAND, Ore. — Cameron Taylor was watching an illegal street race that had attracted hundreds to an intersection in Portland, Oregon, but decided to leave as the crowd got increasingly unruly. Moments later, gunfire erupted and Taylor was hit by a stray bullet as he and a friend headed to their car.

Cameron Taylor poses at his high school graduation in 2020. Taylor, 20, was fatally shot in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 28 as he was trying to leave an illegal street racing event that he had stopped to watch. (Jessica Taylor via AP)

