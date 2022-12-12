Alabama Houston Basketball

Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) pulls up short while defended by Alabama guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

The holiday break is usually a quiet time in college basketball, many of the top teams playing small-conference schools at home or taking extra time off before conference schedules start in full. The season isn't quite there yet and this week is loaded with marquee games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA. The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. The most intriguing game on Saturday might be No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia.


Alabama Houston Basketball

Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) drives past Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) on his way to score during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Denver UCLA Basketball

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, shoots as Denver forward Tyree Corbett defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments