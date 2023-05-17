Obit Hagge Golf

FILE - Nancy Lopez, left, stands with one of the LPGA founders, Marlene Hagge, at North Hills Country Club in Manhasset, N.Y., Aug. 13, 1978. Marlene Hagge-Vossler, a Hall of Fame player and the last surviving founder of the LPGA Tour, died Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023, her family said. She was 89. (AP Photo, File)

Marlene Hagge-Vossler, a Hall of Fame player and the last surviving founder of the LPGA Tour, died Tuesday morning, her family said. She was 89.


FILE - Marlene Bauer, left, and Alice Bauer pose before their first round of play in the Women's National Open golf championship at Peabody, Mass., July 1, 1954. Marlene Hagge-Vossler, a Hall of Fame player and the last surviving founder of the LPGA Tour, died Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023, her family said. She was 89. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Eight founders of the Ladies Professional Golf Association pose at a celebration of the LPGA's 50th anniversary, Oct. 19, 1999, in New York. From left rear are Marilyn Smith, Marlene Hagge, Alice Bauer, Louise Suggs and Betty Jameson. In the front row are Bettye Sanoff, Shirley Spork and Patty Berg. Marlene Hagge-Vossler, a Hall of Fame player and the last surviving founder of the LPGA Tour, died Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023, her family said. She was 89. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)

