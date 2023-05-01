Minnesota may soon become the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana. A key part of this legislation is how it would affect people with marijuana records whose crimes would no longer be considered crimes.
Like in other states that have already fully legalized weed, Minnesota lawmakers are proposing ways for people to get marijuana offenses cleared.
This process is called expungement, or sealing records. Expunged records aren’t destroyed, but they’re removed from the public view and won’t appear in background checks.
The recreational marijuana bills, which have passed in both the House and the Senate and now go to conference committee, would make sealing marijuana records a simpler process.
Since the 1970s, getting caught with a small amount of pot in Minnesota has been a petty misdemeanor, which is defined as “not a crime” by law, similar to a parking ticket, said defense attorney Jon Geffen, the law firm director at the Legal Revolution
“But if I run a background check on somebody, I make a judgment about them based on a petty misdemeanor,” Geffen said.
Black Minnesotans have been 5.4 times more likely than white Minnesotans to be arrested for marijuana possession, though usage between populations is about the same, the American Civil Liberties Union found in 2020.
While some Republicans have opposed legalizing recreational marijuana, few have expressed concern related to the expungement aspect of the bill.
Misdemeanors automatic
Possession misdemeanors and petty misdemeanors would automatically be expunged, as long as the offense was nonviolent. This includes non-conviction records like arrests or dropped misdemeanor charges. Minnesotans with these records wouldn’t be required to apply or petition for expungement.
“Automatic is huge, because what we’ve seen historically is people with resources hire an attorney to get an expungement, and people without resources don’t,” Geffen said. “So then what you have are people that suffer more just based on socioeconomic status.”
The automatic expungement piece would largely fall on the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, or BCA, which would be required to identify all individuals eligible for automatic expungement, then grant the expungements and notify the judicial branch.
This work has been slow and painstaking in other states. Many criminal record databases aren’t set up to communicate with each other, making the process “very difficult and very costly,” said Jana Hrdinová. She’s an expert in drug legalization and criminal record reform at Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law and directs its Drug Enforcement and Policy Center.
“People need to know that even if you pass a real progressive law, that doesn’t necessarily mean that relief will come in a short basis,” Hrdinová said.
The House version of the bill would kick this work off on Aug. 1. In the Senate’s current version of the bill, though, this wouldn’t begin until January 2025.
There are an estimated 66,000 people with misdemeanor marijuana records eligible for automatic expungement, according to the BCA – the number includes arrests, dropped charges, records where a case was won or dismissed. An estimated 9,818 of those people have actual convictions.
Felonies not automatic
Felony marijuana records wouldn’t be cleared automatically. A new governmental Cannabis Expungement Board will meet monthly to review all of these records to determine if they’re eligible for expungement, a lesser sentencing, a vacated conviction or dropped charges. The felonies must be for possession and nonviolent. The board would also assess whether it would be appropriate to restore the person’s right to possess firearms.
The BCA would identify all eligible felony marijuana records and share them with the new board, made up of the chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, the state attorney general, one state commissioner, a public defender and one member of the public “with experience as an advocate for victim’s rights, appointed by the governor.”
The bills require this work to be completed by June 30, 2028.
It’s currently unclear if and how legalized marijuana in Minnesota would impact people who are in prison on marijuana convictions.
As of April 20, there were eight people incarcerated in Minnesota’s state prison system whose only active sentence is a marijuana possession sentence, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Geffen predicts that anyone on probation only for marijuana possession would be relieved of their ongoing legal requirements.