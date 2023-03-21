APTOPIX NCAA Princeton Missouri Basketball

Princeton guard Blake Peters (24) screams after making a 3-point shot in the second half of the team's second-round college basketball game against Missouri in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Princeton won 78-63. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

The NCAA Tournament is heading to the Sweet 16 in the battle for the national championship in men's basketball. Top seeds Purdue and defending champion Kansas did not make it. Sweet 16 weekend will see games in New York City, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky. The Final Four is in Houston. The semifinals are on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.


APTOPIX NCAA Arkansas Kansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) is fouled by Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
NCAA Auburn Houston Basketball

Auburn forward Johni Broome, left, has a layup blocked by Houston forward Jarace Walker (25) in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

