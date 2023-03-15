APTOPIX ACC Duke Virginia Basketball

Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) has his shot blocked by Duke center Dereck Lively II (1) as Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The NCAA Tournament has arrived. The First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, will kick things off and set the final bracket with 68 teams battling it out for the national championship in men's basketball. Sweet 16 weekend will see games in New York City, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky. The Final Four is in Houston. The semifinals are on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.


APTOPIX BEast Championship Basketball

Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning their NCAA college basketball game against Xavier for the championship of the Big East men's tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
APTOPIX SWAC Texas Southern Grambling Basketball

Texas Southern players celebrate the win over Grambling State in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments