South Korea Halloween Crowd Surge

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive Monday to pay tribute for victims at a memorial altar for victims at Seoul Square in Seoul, South Korea. (Ahn Jung-hwan/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea  — Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments