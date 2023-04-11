Trump Indictment (copy)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks after the arraignment of former president Donald Trump in New York on April 4. (AP File Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. U.S. Jim Jordan on Tuesday, accusing the Republican of a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him over his indictment of former President Donald Trump.


