John Beddow

John Beddow holds photos of his son Jason at the federal courthouse in St. Paul onMonday. (Matt Sepic/MPR News)

 Matt Sepic | MPR News

A federal judge sentenced a Twin Cities man Monday to life in prison for sending lethal doses of fentanyl through the mail. In 2016, eleven people in ten states died of overdoses after buying drugs from Aaron R. Broussard’s website.

