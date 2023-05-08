Fred Lowstetter, left, and Israel Gil raise a cross with a Texas flag as they construct a memorial outside an entrance to the mall a day after a mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Sunday in Allen, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
DALLAS — The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall over the weekend was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to neighbors and an Army official.
Mauricio Garcia, 33, was killed by police, ending the attack Saturday at the outlet mall in Allen.
The attack unfolded at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling outdoor shopping center. Witnesses reported seeing children among the victims. Some said they also saw what appeared to be a police officer and a mall security guard unconscious on the ground.
Garcia joined the Army in 2008 but was terminated three months later without completing his initial training, said Army spokeswoman Heather J. Hagan, who said the Army doesn’t “provide characterization” for any soldier’s discharge.
According to an Army official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues, though, Garcia was kicked out of the Army due to mental health issues.
Federal officials are looking into whether Garcia expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned that the investigation is in its early stages.
Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts that they believe Garcia used, as well as posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
Garcia also had a patch on his chest when he was killed by police that read “RWDS,” an acronym for the phrase “Right Wing Death Squad,” which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups, the official said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Garcia as the person behind the attack at the mall.
A law enforcement official said investigators have been searching a Dallas motel near an interstate where Garcia had been staying. The official said police also found multiple weapons at the scene after Garcia was killed, including an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun.
In a statement, President Joe Biden said the assailant wore tactical gear and fired an AR-15-style weapon. He urged Congress to enact tighter restrictions on firearms and ammunition.
Amid protests Monday at the Texas Capitol for stricter gun control, two Republicans sided with Democrats to advance a bill that would raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, though the bill has little or no chance of actually becoming law.