Mall Shooting Texas

Fred Lowstetter, left, and Israel Gil raise a cross with a Texas flag as they construct a memorial outside an entrance to the mall a day after a mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Sunday in Allen, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

 Smiley N. Pool

DALLAS — The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall over the weekend was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to neighbors and an Army official.


