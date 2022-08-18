Royals Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Tyler Mahle delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Tyler Mahle delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez celebrates after hitting a single against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, left, exits the game with head athletic trainer Michael Salazar during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler, left, center fielder Gilberto Celestino, center, and left fielder Nick Gordon celebrate after their 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez throws to first for a double play after forcing out Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

