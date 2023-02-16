Avalanche Wild Hockey

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) stops a shot by Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) as Avalanche's Samuel Girard (49) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Denis Malgin scored for the second consecutive night, Nathan MacKinnon got his fifth goal in five games since the All-Star break and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Wednesday.


Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) is congratulated by Artturi Lehkonen (62) after the team's win over the Minnesota Wild in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury watches a shot on goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

