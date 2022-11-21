People Dylan Letters Auction

This September photo shows a personal collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan to his high school sweetheart in the late 1950s. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction/the Estate of Barbara Hewitt via AP)

 Nikki Brickett

A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000.


