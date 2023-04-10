Louisville Shooting

A Louisville Metro Police technician photographs bullet holes in the front glass of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky. on Monday. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

 Timothy D. Easley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his Louisville workplace Monday morning, killing four people while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments