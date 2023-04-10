LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his Louisville workplace Monday morning, killing four people while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.
“Let’s be clear about what this was,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “This was an evil act of targeted violence.”
Police arrived as shots were still being fired inside Old National Bank and killed the shooter in an exchange of gunfire, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a news conference.
“The suspect shot at officers,” the police chief said. “We then returned fire and stopped that threat.”
The chief identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon, who she said was livestreaming during the attack.
“That’s tragic to know that that incident was out there and captured,” she said. “We’re hopeful that we can have that incident removed, that footage removed.”
Nine people, including two police officers, were treated for injuries from the shooting, University of Louisville Hospital spokeswoman Heather Fountaine said in an email. One of the officers, a 26-year-old who had graduated from the police academy on March 31, was in critical condition after being shot in the head and having surgery, the police chief said. At least three patients had been discharged.
A man who fled the building during the shooting told WHAS-TV that the shooter opened fire with a long rifle in a conference room in the back of the building’s first floor.
“Whoever was next to me got shot — blood is on me from it,” he told the news station, pointing to his shirt. He said he fled to a break room and shut the door.
Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey said the actions of responding police officers undoubtedly saved lives.
“This is a tragic event,” he said. “But it was it was the heroic response of officers that made sure that no more people were more seriously injured than what happened.”
The shooting was the 15th mass killing in the country this year.
An emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost one of his closest friends in the shooting.
“These are irreplaceable, amazing individuals that a terrible act of violence tore from all of us,” he said.
