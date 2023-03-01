Italy Olympics Milan Cortina

Workers operate inside the construction site of the Olympic Village at the Porta Romana former railway yard, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. There is little sign the Winter Olympics are coming to Milan in less than three years. One of the major sites is still an overgrown wasteland and there is minimal construction work at what will be the Olympic Village. The organizing committee for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics says there have been delays and rising costs. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Perched incongruously on the 44th floor of one of Milan's modern glass skyscrapers is a ski lodge.


Italy Olympics Milan Cortina

A man watches the construction site of the Olympic Village at the Porta Romana former railway yard, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. There is little sign the Winter Olympics are coming to Milan in less than three years. One of the major sites is still an overgrown wasteland and there is minimal construction work at what will be the Olympic Village. The organizing committee for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics says there have been delays and rising costs. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Italy Olympics Milan Cortina

A billboard displays a rendering of the Olympic Village at the Porta Romana former railway yard, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. There is little sign the Winter Olympics are coming to Milan in less than three years. One of the major sites is still an overgrown wasteland and there is minimal construction work at what will be the Olympic Village. The organizing committee for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics says there have been delays and rising costs. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments