Timberwolves Trail Blazers Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, brings the ball up the court on Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night.


Timberwolves Trail Blazers Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, left, fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Timberwolves Trail Blazers Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell, right, shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments