...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, brings the ball up the court on Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn't play in the fourth quarter. The Blazers never trailed and led by as many as 27. Jerami Grant had 24 points Portland and Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 16 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell scored 23 points for Minnesota. Rudy Gobert grabbed 20 rebounds to go with 16 points.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.