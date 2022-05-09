One of the founders of the marijuana legalization movement in Minnesota says he will patrol candidates’ affiliations to one of the state’s two marijuana parties in the upcoming election.
Oliver Steinberg, chair of the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party, said he will file complaints with the state against any candidate that files for office in June but who lacks any connection to the party. The push comes in response to the 2020 election, when Republican operatives recruited candidates to file for office under one of two marijuana parties — moves that likely siphoned votes away from some DFL candidates.
Steinberg said the parties were caught off guard in 2020 but won’t be this election. “We know what we’re facing, and potentially if they attempt again to encourage people fraudulently to pretend to be who they are not, I will proceed under the laws that we have by filing a complaint under fair campaign practices laws,” Steinberg said.
The claim would be that the candidates filed false affidavits of candidacy, which include a pledge that “If a major political party candidate, I either participated in the party’s most recent precinct caucuses or intend to vote for a majority of that party’s candidates at the next general election.”
Steinberg said there was evidence that eight Republicans who hadn’t attended party events and lacked any connection to the legal marijuana movement filed affidavits in 2020. Two others with a background in the movement were recruited by GOP operatives in closely divided districts, he said.
As chair, Steinberg said he would have the standing to challenge people who file as candidates for the Grassroots Legal Cannabis Party but not the other legalization party, Legal Marijuana Now (LMN). He will, he said, raise public objections to candidates who misuse that party’s label. “If we find out about it, or if that happens, we’ll certainly try to publicize it,” he said.
Steinberg called such candidates “bogus candidates” and “imposters,” but said neither party was prepared to investigate candidates who had little connection to the legalization movement.
“Neither of the legalization parties were ready for prime time. They did not have the rank and file structure,” he said. “It is an extremely popular issue that is reflected in the party names and attracts protest votes.”
Typical third parties that are driven by issues such as marijuana legalization use campaigns for office to raise awareness, not necessarily to win elections, Steinberg said.
“You test drive a controversial issue and when you get enough votes the politicians who do get elected take notice, they swipe the issue and get your reform enacted,” said Steinberg, who founded the party in 1986. “That’s how third parties have an effect on the political system.
“Now that we’ve reached that point, because of election laws, those parties are victims of their own success,” he said. When they were third or minor parties, leaders could control who ran under the banner because candidates had to move through party conventions where adequate numbers of voter signatures were collected. “Now there’s no legal way to protect or patrol the filing process,” he said. “We’ll do the best with our means and resources to be faithful to the spirit of free and fair elections.”
Steinberg isn’t on his own, however. Because they were the potential — and in at least two cases — the likely victims of misuse of the legalization party names, DFLers have introduced bills to give parties more control of their brand. House File 1863 would have authorized parties to challenge what they consider imposter candidates in court. Candidates successfully challenged would appear on the ballot without a party label.
“I think there is a challenge across the country with people using parties for their own purposes and not because they represent the party,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis. “Having a major party where basically anyone can file creates some real challenges. Once you’re a major party you don’t have control.”