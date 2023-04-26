Voting Minnesota

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat, speaks at a news conference in support of an election bill before the Senate, at the Capitol on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

 Steve Karnowski

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota — a state where it is already easy to vote — is moving make it even easier, countering the national trend of states imposing further restrictions on balloting.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments