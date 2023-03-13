HowardPortAgbajePresser940 copy.jpg

From left, House Housing Committee Chair Mike Howard, Senate Housing Committee Chair Lindsey Port and state Rep. Esther Agbaje take part in a press conference announcing the House and Senate DFL housing agenda. (Peter Callaghan/MinnPost)

Minnesota lawmakers are close to putting up $50 million in emergency rental assistance funding to respond to an increase in evictions following the pandemic.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments