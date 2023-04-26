A tax plan put in the mix by Senate DFLers would provide one-time rebate checks, child tax credits and a reduction — but not elimination — of the tax on Social Security income.
The proposal outlined Wednesday to the Senate Tax Committee has some overlapping features as well as key differences from a House plan due for a vote Thursday.
Under the Senate bill, there would be $4 billion in tax credits and other cuts over the next four years. Its DFL authors called it the biggest tax cut in state history. Unlike a plan advancing in the House, it would not raise any income taxes for Minnesotans.
But it would include a tax on earnings that multinational corporations make overseas. It’s estimated that that could bring in $1.2 billion through 2027, although the mechanism could face legal challenges or be difficult to enforce.
The Senate bill is on course for a vote Monday. The DFL-led House must go first and will debate its plan this Thursday. In the next few weeks, negotiators will iron out differences between the measures to reach a compromise plan.
“I look at this bill and these numbers and I look at every single family in my neighborhood and every single one of them benefits from this bill,” Senate Tax Chair Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, said. “And I think that’s something that I’m going to be certainly proud of.”
House Tax Chair Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, said the early agreement on some key planks is encouraging.
“We're not going to spend a lot of time arguing about things when our values align,” she said.
Here are some of the largest pieces of the Senate bill:
Minnesotans who made up to $75,000 in 2021 would be eligible for a one-time $279 tax credit. And couples who earned up to $150,000 could see a $558 rebate, plus taxpayers with dependents could receive an extra $56 per child for a maximum of three children. The checks would cost the state about $1.1 billion. The House proposed the same income guidelines with slightly different rebate rates.
Families making $80,000 or less would also be eligible for a new child tax credit. They could see a credit of $620 per child for up to three children under age 18 or dependents with disabilities. The provision would cost about $1.1 billion over four years.
Couples who earn up to $200,000 could also benefit from a tax credit to offset child care costs, with the largest credits going to those with children younger than six. Credits would step down for those with incomes between $160,000 and $200,000.
Social Security recipients who earn $78,000 annually, or up to $100,000 as a couple, would not have to pay income taxes on their benefits. An estimated 76% of Minnesotans on Social Security would benefit from the proposal. That plan matches up with a House tax proposal.
Seniors who receive public pensions rather than Social Security would be able to subtract up to $25,000 if they make less than $120,000 annually.
Homeowners, farmers and small resort owners could receive up to $2,000 in tax refunds if they experienced property tax increases more than 10% and $100 in a year.
The Senate plan would also spend $325 million for public safety. Of that, $300 million would be directed for one-time payments to local police agencies to address pressing safety needs while $25 million could be used over the next five years for mental health crisis response and criminal investigation grants.
Republicans on Wednesday pressed Democrats to fully eliminate the tax on Social Security and said they would be willing to vote for a $1.9 billion capital investment package if Democrats adopt the tax piece.
“We're concerned with the lack of total elimination of Minnesota tax on Social Security because, at the end of the day, many people who have contributed greatly to our economy are not going to receive any tax benefit outside of the one time tax rebate,” Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne, said. “With a $17.5 billion surplus the amount of tax relief going to the people of Minnesota is abysmal, in my opinion.”
Senate Republicans earlier this year blocked an effort to pass the capital investment package, saying they wanted to see tax relief before they would get on board. The House approved a bonding bill with bipartisan support.
Rest defended the tax package and said that Democrats in the House and Senate are in alignment on the plan.
“It’s not just about Social Security, although we respect all the work and effort that older Minnesotans have gone through that are receiving Social Security. But we also are spending $1 billion on each of a number of categories,” Rest said, listing the rebate credits and child care credits as examples.
Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud, said that fully eliminating the Social Security tax this year could also prevent lawmakers from spending surplus dollars elsewhere. And he conceded that, while not perfect, the tax bill could help many Minnesotans.
“Were you to spend these resources in this way, we are neglecting or sacrificing our opportunity to invest in those seniors in the greatest need in their nursing homes, and the other support that our aging population needs,” Putnam said. “So with this proposal, though it's not the dream, we are helping out 70% of Minnesotans, and we're reserving our capacity to help those in the greatest need.”