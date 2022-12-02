Peru Dry Andean Lagoon

An emciated sheep walks on the dry bed of the Cconchaccota lagoon in the Apurimac region of Peru, Friday, Nov. 25. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

CCONCHACCOTA, Peru — From her home under the baking sun of Peru's southern Andes, Vilma Huamaní can see the small Cconchaccota lagoon, the axis of her community's life. It has been a source of trout, fun for children eager to swim, beauty as flamingos flew from over the mountains and water for thirsty sheep.


