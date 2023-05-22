PGA Championship Golf

Brooks Koepka celebrates with the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Brooks Koepka now has five major championships, remarkable because he only started playing them on a regular basis 10 years ago. Slightly more than a third of his wins on top-level tours around the world have come with the biggest trophies in golf.


PGA Championship Golf

Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
PGA Championship Golf

Brooks Koepka celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments