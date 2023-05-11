APTOPIX Padres Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff, left, celebrates with Donovan Solano after hitting a single to drive in the winning run against the San Diego Padres during the 11th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Alex Kirilloff's single in the 11th inning scored automatic runner Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins pulled out a 4-3 win against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.


Padres Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Griffin Jax celebrates after striking out San Diego Padres' Matt Carpenter to end the top of the 11th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Padres Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins left fielder Joey Gallo prepares to catch a ball hit by San Diego Padres' Manny Machado for the out during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

