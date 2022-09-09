APTOPIX Britain Royals

Britain's King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, London, Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (Yui Mok/Pool photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III vowed in his first speech as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II's “lifelong service” with his own modernizing stamp, as Britain entered an uncertain new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen's exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.

