Jazz Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) shoots against Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt, right, in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday.


Jazz Timberwolves Basketball

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after a basket as Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) look on in the third quarter during an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Jazz Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) in the third quarter during an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

