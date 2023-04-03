Twins Marlins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler (26) is met by Carlos Correa (4) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli believes his team's early success this season has hinged on starting pitching.


Twins Marlins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Twins Marlins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Kyle Farmer is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a double hit by Carlos Correa during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments