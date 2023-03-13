Wild Coyotes Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson skates around Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona won 5-4 in overtime. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Clayton Keller's second goal of the game at 4:09 of overtime lifted the Arizona Coyotes to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.


Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Patrik Nemeth (2) fight for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona won 5-4 in overtime. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, right, makes a save in front of Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) and Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

