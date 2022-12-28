YE AP Female Athlete of the Year

FILE - Gold medalist Katie Ledecky of the United States poses with her medal after the Women 800m Freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, June 24, 2022.

A change of scenery worked out just fine for Katie Ledecky. The American swimming star shifted coasts and coaches after last summer's Tokyo Olympics. The cross-country move led to another stellar performance at the world championships and a pair of short-course world records. Now, Ledecky has been selected as The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the second time. She first won the award in 2017. This time, Ledecky edged out American track star Sydney McLaughlin by getting the nod based on a first-place votes tiebreaker. Basketball standout A'ja Wilson finished third in the balloting.


FILE - Katie Ledecky, of the United States, competes in the women's 1500-meter freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
FILE - Katie Ledecky, of the United States, celebrates after breaking the world record in the 1500-meter freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

