Oilers Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) controls the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.


Oilers Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Sam Steel (13) celebrates with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) and left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) after scoring goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Oilers Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Sam Steel (13) scores a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Oilers Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot by Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments