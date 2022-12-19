Senators Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with center Sam Steel, left, after scoring against the Ottawa Senators as defenseman Nick Holden, right, looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Kirill Kaprizov came to the rink dressed like an elf at the request of teammate Ryan Reaves, with a fuzzy green-and-red hat that stayed on his head for the Christmas-themed warmups.


Senators Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon, right, celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Senators Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, right, jumps out of the way of a shot that is blocked by Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg, second from right, as Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments