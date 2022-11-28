Coyotes Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) handles the puck against Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) and defenseman J.J. Moser (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to establish a career-high nine-game point streak and the Minnesota Wild held off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 Sunday.


