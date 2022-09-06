Juul Vaping Settlement

FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette sign hangs in the front window of a bodega convenience store in New York City in June. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

 Ted Shaffrey

HARTFORD, Conn. — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments