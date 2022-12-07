Supreme Court Elections

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington on Wednesday as the court heard arguments on a new elections case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections.


