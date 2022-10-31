Supreme Court Affirmative Action

People rally outside the Supreme Court on Monday as the court begins to hear oral arguments in two cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over difficult questions of race.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments