aa477e-20230203-crownact-webp2000 copy.jpg
Gov. Tim Walz signed held a ceremonial signing of bills making Juneteenth a holiday, and the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair, at the Capitol on Friday. (Brian Bakst/MPR News)

June 19, known as Juneteenth, will be officially commemorated in Minnesota after Gov. Tim Walz on Friday signed into law a measure making it a state holiday.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments