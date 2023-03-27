Pence Grand Jury

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters before an event at Washington and Lee University on March 21. (Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence will have to testify before a grand jury in the Justice Department's investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.


