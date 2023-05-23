Jockey Mental Health Racing

FILE - Jockey Mike Smith tips his helmet to the crowd as he rides Justify to the winner's circle after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and Triple Crown on June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. Earlier in 2023, horse racing was rocked by the deaths less than six weeks apart of two young jockeys, 23-year-old Avery Whisman and 29-year-old Alex Canchari, each of whom killed himself. A friend of Whisman's, Triple Crown-winning rider Mike Smith has over three decades seen similar tragedies unfold. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Eurico Rosa da Silva was in a dark place.


Jockey Mental Health Racing

FILE - Fortune Pearl with Trevor McCarthy atop races at Pimlico Race Course on May 16, 2014, in Baltimore. Earlier in 2023, horse racing was rocked by the deaths less than six weeks apart of two young jockeys, 23-year-old Avery Whisman and 29-year-old Alex Canchari, each of whom killed himself. McCarthy in 2022, like da Silva before him, sought help before it was too late. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
APTOPIX Preakness Horse Racing

National Treasure, right, with jockey John Velazquez, edges out Blazing Sevens, with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., to win the148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments