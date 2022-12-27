Wild Jets Hockey

Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) checks Winnipeg Jets' Dylan Demelo (2) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jared Spurgeon, Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and assist in the Minnesota Wild's 4-1 victory Tuesday that handed the Winnipeg Jets their first three-game losing streak of the season.


Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Kirill Kaprizov, Sam Steel (13) and Calen Addison (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota Wild's Sam Steel (13) takes a shot on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

