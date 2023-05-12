NFL Schedule Football

FILE - New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during an NFL football news conference at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 to kick off the 2023 NFL season. And NFL fans will get their first look at star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform when New York faces the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 11. That's according to early details released Thursday, May 11, 2023, on this year’s NFL schedule. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Aaron Rodgers nearly upended the NFL schedule two years ago when he told some within the Green Bay Packers organization that he didn't want to return to the team. For the sake and sanity of those in the league's scheduling department, cooler heads prevailed. Rodgers was on the move during this offseason with his trade to the New York Jets, but it was planned well enough in advance that the league and its network partners could get in their requests. The Jets will make six prime-time appearances and have four games in the Sunday afternoon late window.


Jets Rodgers Arrival Football

New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to reporters after an NFL football press conference at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NFL Schedule Football

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) waves after the Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 to kick off the 2023 NFL season. And NFL fans will get their first look at star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform when New York faces the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 11. That's according to early details released Thursday, May 11, 2023, on this year’s NFL schedule. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments