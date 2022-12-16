Food-Hanukkah-Jelly Doughnuts

A plate of jelly doughnuts are displayed in New York on Nov. 15, 2021. In Jewish homes, jelly doughnuts are often enjoyed during Hanukkah and are known as Sufganiyot. (Cheyenne Cohen via AP)
Jelly doughnuts, also known as sufganiyot, have become a classic Hanukkah treat, one of a number of foods fried in oil that are popular on the holiday ( latkes, or potato pancakes, are another).


Katie Workman writes regularly about food for The Associated Press. She has written two cookbooks focused on family-friendly cooking, “Dinner Solved!” and “The Mom 100 Cookbook.” She blogs at http://www.themom100.com/about-katie-workman. She can be reached at Katie@themom100.com.

