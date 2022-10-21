Trump

Former President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)

 José Luis Villegas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

