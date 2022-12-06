Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., embraces former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone before the start of a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 were honored Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals, praised as “heroes” for securing democracy when they fought off a brutal and bloody attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened an emotional ceremony, tensions still raw in the stately Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day when Trump supporters roamed the halls trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election.
“January 6 was a day of horror and heartbreak; it is also a moment of extraordinary heroism —staring down deadly violence and despicable bigotry,” Pelosi said.
In bestowing Congress’ highest honor, Pelosi praised the heroes for “courageously answering the call to defend our democracy in one of the nation’s darkest hours.”
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said: “Thank you for having our backs. Thank you for saving our country. Thank you for not only being our friends, but our heroes.”
But showing the raw political and emotional fallout from the insurrection and its aftermath, representatives of one of the medal recipients — the family of fallen officer Brian Sicknick — declined to shake hands with the Republican leaders, snubbing McConnell’s outstretched palm.
To recognize the hundreds of officers who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the medals will be placed in four locations — at U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. In signing the legislation last year, Biden said that one will be placed at the Smithsonian museum “so all visitors can understand what happened that day.”
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said for some officers Tuesday was their first time visiting the Capitol since that horrific day, a scene filled with the clanking sound of metal steel flag poles being wielded as weapons, “the air still thick” with chemical sprays as officers were assaulted by the mob of Trump supporters.
“Many of us still carry the mental, physical and emotional scars,” Contee said.
“It was your blood, your sweat and your tears that marked these grounds,” he said.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger called it “a day unlike any other in our nation’s history. And for us. It was a day defined by chaos, courage and tragic loss.”
Dozens of the officers who fought off the rioters sustained serious injuries. At least nine people who were at the Capitol that day died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber and three other Trump supporters who suffered medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days that immediately followed.
The ceremony at the Capitol comes as Democrats, just weeks away from losing their House majority, race to finish a nearly 18-month investigation of the insurrection. Awarding the medals is among Pelosi’s last ceremonial acts as she prepares to step down from leadership.