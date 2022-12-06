WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as it wraps up its probe and looks to publish a final report by the end of the year, the panel’s chairman said Tuesday.
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that the committee has decided to issue the referrals recommending criminal prosecution, but did not disclose who the targets will be or if former President Donald Trump will be among them.
“At this point, there’ll be a separate document coming from me to DOJ,” Thompson told reporters at the Capitol.
Thompson said the committee is meeting later Tuesday to discuss the details.
“The Committee has determined that referrals to outside entities should be considered as a final part of its work,” a spokesperson for the select committee said. “The committee will make decisions about specifics in the days ahead.”
While Congress can send criminal referrals to the Justice Department, it is ultimately up to federal prosecutors whether to pursue charges. In the past year, the committee has referred several members of Trump’s inner circle to the agency for refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas. So far only one contempt of Congress charge, against Steven Bannon, has turned into an indictment.
The panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — has sought to create the most comprehensive record of the unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.