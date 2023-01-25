Indiana Minnesota Basketball

Minnesota forward Jaden Henley (24) tries to shoot against Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 21 rebounds, and scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute to lead Indiana to a 61-57 victory over short-handed Minnesota on Wednesday night.


Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) and Minnesota guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) reach for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. Indiana won 61-57. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota guard Taurus Samuels (0) and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) scramble for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. Indiana won 61-57. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

