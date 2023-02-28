Mariners White Sox Baseball

Home plate umpire Paul Clemons, left, calls a pitching clock violation against Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez as Seattle Mariners' AJ Pollock (8) looks on during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

So far, baseball's new speed-up rules are working. The first-ever major league pitch clock and other rules have helped cut more than 20 minutes from spring training games through the first weekend. The average time of game has dropped from 3 hours, 1 minute last spring to 2:39. Players and umpires are still adjusting to the rules. In the Cubs game against the Diamondbacks, both pitcher Joe Mantiply and batter Brennen Davis were penalized for being too slow at the start of the third inning, so Davis' at-bat started with a count of 1-1.


Brewers Royals Spring Baseball

Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez throws to first after fielding an RBI single hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Garrett Mitchell during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Giants Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout makes a running catch on a ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Brian Bannister during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Tempe. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

