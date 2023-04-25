NFL Suspensions Gambling Football

FILE - Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday, April 21, 2023. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams have been suspended six games.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Some say the NFL is hypocritical for suspending players for gambling after the league has embraced legalized wagering as a major source of revenue in recent years. Others see it as necessary for the league to maintain public confidence that its games are on the up and up. The league suspended five players last week for gambling while at work. Three were banned for at least next season for gambling on football and two others were suspended for placing bets on non-football games from team facilities.


FILE - Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney (58) runs during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Md. The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday, April 21, 2023. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams have been suspended six games. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)
FILE - Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (83) runs against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday, April 21, 2023. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams have been suspended six games.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

